Images from the third grade New England Rugby Union grand final between St Albert's College and the Tenterfield Bumblebees
First grade
Albies 1st Grade 27 (Tries: C. Flude, B. Grant, H. Brown (2) Conversions: W. Gordon (2) Penalty Goals: W. Gordon) Def Baa Baas 1st Grade 5 (Tries: E. Pitt)
Second grade
Albies 2nd Grade 16 (Tries: W. Weatherlake Conversions: M. Peterson Penalty Goals: M. Peterson (3)) Def Tamworth 2nd Grade 12 (Penalty Goals: L. Allan (4))
Third grade
Albies 3rd Grade 20 (Tries: R. Carroll, O. Ward, O. Murphy Conversions: J. Redden Penalty Goals: J. Redden) Def Tenterfield 3rd Grade 6 (Penalty Goals: A. Holiss (2))
Women's 10s
Albies Women's 10's 29 (Tries: C. Harpley (2), G. Thomas (2), Z. Bambling Conversions: G. Thomas (2)) Def Baa Baas Women's 10's 12 (Tries: S. Gordon-briggs, L. Mohenoa Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs)
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
