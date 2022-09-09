POLICE across the region have rallied to work alongside a strike force as they crack down on a property crime spike spreading out of Tamworth and try to dismantle a pattern of offending.
New England police have noticed crime links with the neighbouring Oxley Police District when it comes to people - especially juveniles - breaking into homes and stealing cars.
Officers work daily with Operation Western Mongoose, the squad dedicated to investigating property crime in Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Armidale police officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams told ACM stolen cars seemed to be travelling between Moree, Armidale, Inverell and Tamworth.
"That's the pattern of behaviour," he said.
The Proactive Crime Team in Armidale has been acting swiftly to stamp out property crime amid a spate of break-ins and car thefts in the city in the past couple of months.
Inspector Williams revealed there had been a breakthrough in a months-long probe with two teenagers and two adults arrested in the past week.
The four are accused of stealing motorbikes and a quad bike from a Mann Street business in July.
"The subsequent investigation has resulted in one of the juveniles being linked to a number of break-and-enters and steal motor vehicle offences over the last week," Inspector Williams said.
That young person was refused bail to front a children's court later this month.
While the arrests have helped drive down crime, Inspector Williams said the community had work to do.
He said police had seen car windows smashed so opportunistic prowlers could get their hands on valuables left in plain sight.
Residents are leaving homes and vehicles unlocked as well, and garage keys in cars.
"It makes it attractive for offenders," Inspector Williams said.
Homes and cars should always be secured.
Investigations continue and anyone with information should contact police.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
