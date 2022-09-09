As the world mourns today the passing of our Head of State Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I know I speak for the entire Armidale region in expressing our deepest sympathy to King Charles III and to the members of the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom.
Advertisement
Her passing has been met with deep sadness but also with deep admiration and gratitude for her constant presence in our lives during her reign of 70 years and her commitment to service to the people of the Commonwealth.
The Queen along with Prince Philip and Princess Anne visited Armidale in 1970 and many of you would have fond memories of her visit to our region.
The Mayor of Armidale City John W. Failes hosted the Queen and welcomed her to the city. What a great event that would have been.
The Queen's reign of 70 years is the longest serving of any Monarch in British history and most likely will never be achieved again.
Flags at the Civic Administration Buildings in Armidale and Guyra will be flown at half-mast until further notice as we mourn and remember a remarkable person and a long chapter in all of our lives ending.
It is with deep sadness on Friday morning that I heard the news of the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As citizens of Australia and members of the Commonwealth we join with people from all over the world in grieving her passing.
I have been reading a book recently about Queen Elizabeth's Christian faith, her godly example throughout her long reign has been a strong inspiration to many. Throughout the trials and tribulations of world history during her time as Queen she has been a steady rock, a wise, compassionate and selfless servant of God and the people entrusted to her.
As we join with many others around the world in mourning her passing in coming days, we do not grieve without hope, for we know that the one who raised the Lord Jesus from the dead will also raise all those who trust in Jesus from death to present us in His presence (2 Corinthians 4:13-14).
Together we give heartfelt thanks to God for Queen Elizabeth's long reign marked by dignity, grace and unstinting humble service motivated by her enduring Christian faith. God has been kind in giving such a leader to so many for so long.
We pray also for the Royal family as they grieve and prepare to say goodbye to their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Queen.
May God be their refuge and strength in this, their time of grief.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.