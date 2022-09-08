Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland early on Friday (AEST), was Britain's longest reigning monarch, and over the years made many visits to Commonweath countries, including Australia.
In 1970 the Queen visited Armidale, with Prince Philip and Princess Anne, when she was touring Australia to mark 200 years since Captain Cook chartered the east coast.
In April 2020, the Express published a story to mark the 50th anniversary of the royal couple's visit to Armidale and spoke to people who were there.
After being greeted by crowds at Armidale Airport, the Queen - accompanied by Prince Philip and their daughter Princess Anne - travelled into the city and stopped at the Armidale Teachers' College.
Heading to the University of New England, the Royals took the street now known as Queen Elizabeth Drive.
Banks of spectator seats had been erected beside the road so that veterans of both World Wars, as well as school children and the elderly could watch the vehicles with the waving Royals go past.
At the university the Queen, Philip and Anne visited Robb College where students from all over the campus packed every vantage point to see the regal visitors.
The Queen took a souvenir from the uni. A hand, fitted with a white chamois leather glove, was offered to her by a group of students at the entrance to the college.
Later it was back to the airport, where there were more people lining the route, and the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne departed the city to continue their tour of the country.
The Queen became the world's longest-reigning living monarch in October 2016 when the previous record-holder, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, of Thailand, died after ruling for 70 years.
But she is not the world's longest-reigning monarch ever: King Sobhuza II of Swaziland, who died in 1982, holds this title. He was just four months old when he became king and ruled for 82 years and 253 days.
At 96, the Queen was the oldest British monarch in history.
The Queen also held the world record for the most currencies featuring her, and she is the wealthiest queen, with a fortune estimated at 365 million pounds ($700 million).
