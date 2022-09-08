The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Queen Elizabeth II has reigned for 70 years: looking back at 1970 Armidale tour

Updated September 9 2022 - 1:05am, first published September 8 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland early on Friday (AEST), was Britain's longest reigning monarch, and over the years made many visits to Commonweath countries, including Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.