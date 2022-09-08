Cafe owner David Lawson said it was important to remind people to check in on others in the community to see if they really are doing okay.
Mr Lawson is the owner of The Glasshouse in Armidale, which was one of 23 cafes across the New England North West and southern Queensland surprising unsuspecting customers with a free coffee for R U OK Day on Thursday.
"I don't think people in rural communities are as good at sharing as their city counterparts are," Mr Lawson said.
"They see it as a sign of weakness if they can't cope, especially with our farmers.
"So I think it's important that we do touch base to encourage people to talk about things."
The Glasshouse, previously called Fresh@110, has participated in R U OK Day for the past three years, and Mr Lawson said his business was contributing towards raising awareness about mental health in the community.
It is an issue Mr Lawson knows all too well, with a friend of his twin sons having taken their own life last year.
"It was incredibly hard to watch them and their friends try to process this tragedy. He was a much loved young man who, for a moment, could not see that fact," Mr Lawson said.
"Hopefully through days like this, we can assist in preventing even one further tragedy."
One man in high-vis workwear, sipping his hot mug of coffee opposite his friend at a table in The Glasshouse, introduced himself with a smile, "He's Graham and I'm Justin, and it's okay not to be okay."
Over at KMart in Armidale, store manager Craig Morris donned his bright yellow R U OK costume to support his team, many of whom are out-of-town university students, and people in the community.
"I walked down Beardy Street and across to Armidale Central to go to Woollies, and people were taking a second look and smiling," Mr Morris said.
September 8 was established as national R U OK Day, a suicide prevention initiative, in 2009, about 14 years after co-founder OAM Gavin Larkin's father passed away in 1995.
It's about stopping issues from getting worse, whether that looks like bullying, stress in the workplace or perhaps a relationship issue, said R U OK co-founder Janina Nearn in a promotional video.
"The important thing is that we all stay connected, we ask our friends, family, people we care about 'are you okay', and also listen to the answer," Ms Nearn said.
Mental health clinician Anne Edwards said it is important to really listen to the answer and then encourage that person to seek appropriate help if necessary.
"Whether it be through their GP or looking for a referral to an organisation like HealthWISE for psychological support," Ms Edwards said.
R U OK also advises choosing an appropriate time and being in the right frame of mind to receive a negative or positive answer when approaching someone.
HealthWISE picked up the tab for the morning coffees as baristas and café staff reminded people to reach out to their mates, friends, family and people in the community.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
