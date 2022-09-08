A MAN has walked from court on strict orders, after he threatened the federal police officer protecting then-Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce on the side of a the New England Highway.
Tamworth Local Court heard on Wednesday that Pedro de Pakas "does not like" the New England MP and had intended to give him a "drive-by piece of his mind" while he saw him near Moonbi on April 22.
His defence solicitor submitted the 53-year-old was slowly driving past Mr Joyce at a truck rest area on the New England Highway when he was stopped by a man he assumed to be a "media person".
The court heard the man was actually an Australian Federal Police officer in plain clothes and an unmarked car, but did not identify the position he held.
De Pakas then threatened him harm, the court heard.
"If he had known ... his behaviour would certainly have been different," the defence solicitor said.
He told the court De Pakas lived with a health condition he was now being treated for.
He said De Pakas had had some long-term dealings with Mr Joyce and didn't like him, adding others may have felt the same in the lead-up to this year's federal election.
De Pakas pleaded guilty to the charge of threatening serious harm to a Commonwealth judicial or law officer.
The solicitor from the Commonwealth prosecution authority, the CDPP, said the charge was serious and the incident involved a threat of physical violence.
She said it was important to protect police and public officials at work.
Ms Soars sentenced De Pakas to a seven-month term of imprisonment to be served in the community. She added extra conditions including not to approach or contact Mr Joyce.
De Pakas spent close to three months behind bars after his arrest and was released on bail in late July.
Ms Soars said De Pakas had proven he could be safe in the community after the court heard he had been doing well on his strict conditions.
Two character references were handed up to Ms Soars, which both said the Ebor man was dedicated to his local community and treated people well.
The court heard the threat was reckless rather than intentional.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
