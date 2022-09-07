IT was all about pedal power for 22 cyclists from The Armidale School who brought home gold from the Gold Coast, being named overall champion school at the 2022 Shimano National All Schools Cycling Challenge at Nerang last weekend.
The 22 riders pipped 95 other schools from as far as Tasmania for the top honour, having competed in road racing on Friday and then in Mountain Bike cross country, hill sprints, a team relay on Saturday and enduro events on Sunday. TAS ultimately placed just ahead of Moreton Bay Colleges who have won the event most years previously.
In the overall individual point scores, Zachary Macfarlane was first in the Year 7-8 boys Category 1division (novice riders) ahead of teammates Lachlan Hunter (8th) and Sonny Blanch (9th), while in Category 2 (experienced riders) Ted Chick placed fourth, James Palfreyman was 7th and Angus Benham, ninth. Oscar Macfarlane was fourth in the Years 9-10 boys Category 1 and Abbott White eighth in Category 2, while in the Year 9-10 girls, Emily Benham finished first overall in Category 1 and Bethan Palfreyman was third in Category 2. Emily and Bethan were also part of the TAS team relay, along with Ted Chick and Year 11 students Toby Inglis, with the team placing third after two mechanical issues.
Three TAS competitors finished in the top 10 of the Year 11-12 boys Category 2 division, with Toby Inglis in third, Sam Boyd in seventh place and Will Swain taking 10th position. The event was just days after Toby was named as one of four members of the NSW U17s team to compete at the 2022 Auscycling Junior Road National Championships at Wollongong from 12-16 September following an outstanding performance the weekend before at the 2022 Auscycling Junior Road State Championships in Wollongong where he had two podium finishes.
"It was really wet on Saturday which made the course very slippery for the hill sprints, cross country and the relay. However it dried out on Sunday with just the right amount of stickiness to give some grip for the Enduro events," Mountain Bike captain Sam Boyd said. "Everyone gave it their all and we did heaps of training before, at Kooka Crest and the UNE trails. But perhaps the best preparation was the Tamworth All Schools Challenge, which had similar courses to Nerang and was also a competition."
TAS Mountain Biking coordinator Jo Benham said while there were some standout individual performances it was consistent effort right across the team that contributed to winning champion school.
"Every rider's points went towards the win. We had students competing in races outside their preferred areas of expertise, but even in these events they still gave one hundred percent effort. I think they did this with the whole team in mind, which was great to witness. I couldn't be prouder."
Mrs Benham also acknowledged the contribution of coaches and bike mechanics Mr Curtis Coulson and Mr Matt Benham and parents Tom and Jane Palfreyman for logistics and catering.
