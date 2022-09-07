The Armidale Express

TAS was named champion school

IT was all about pedal power for 22 cyclists from The Armidale School who brought home gold from the Gold Coast, being named overall champion school at the 2022 Shimano National All Schools Cycling Challenge at Nerang last weekend.

