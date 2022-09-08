New England Nomads coach Clarrie Barker believes "there's no reason" why they can't triumph in this Saturday's AFL North West decider against the Tamworth Swans.
The Nomads head into the fixture as firm underdogs after qualifying from fourth spot on the table.
Advertisement
But even before the finals began, Barker was confident in the squad around him.
They knocked off the Tamworth Kangaroos in the minor semi-final before clinching a one-point win over the Inverell Saints in the preliminary final.
The Inverell side and the Armidale-based team were neck and neck throughout the match but the Nomads came out in front 11.6-72 to 10.11-71.
"Finishing fourth, we have been underdogs for these last two weekends and we have shown everyone we don't give up," Barker said.
"We were down at halftime and the lead was changing at every break.
"Just our resilience and being able to get a few goals on them and have a bit of belief going into the last quarter.
"It sort of confirms that no matter how the game is looking we can come back if we are down and if we are up we can hold our own and hold teams off."
The Nomads struggled for consistency towards the back-end of the season with a forfeit against them and a forfeit themselves.
But the continuity in playing finals has proved beneficial.
SEE ALSO:
They have been able to string together consistent effort and show their resilience.
"Especially that Inverell game, we were playing footy right through to the end," Barker said.
"We will play four quarters of footy.
"We know we can do that which is a big thing so there's no reason why we can't win win on the weekend if you ask me."
The other bonus to having back-to-back fixtures is player consistency.
Advertisement
Nearly the full squad has been available and they have been able to put players in their preferred positions.
Barker said there's been no chopping and changing and they have been able to "firm up" a consistent side.
"The chemistry of the playing group playing where they should be has really been big for us, especially in the finals," he said.
"It has really made focus more on how we want to play as a group, people playing their roles and knowing their roles within those groups of players."
That chemistry among the squad has been key to getting them this far.
Barker himself hasn't been able to train for nearly a month with work commitments but the senior players in the squad have banded together.
Advertisement
"It has been a big team effort the last few weeks and blokes like Starry [Adrian Walsh], Tommy [Hunt] and Lindsay [Brown] have stepped up and helped gather the team together and put together with how we want to play," Barker said.
"Those guys have been really big for us in the last few weeks leading into finals."
Of the Swans, Barker said they have been the "benchmark" of the season.
But again, there's no denying the confidence among the Nomads.
"We know we can beat the Swans because we have this year," Barker said.
Advertisement
"We are pretty confident we can beat any team, especially after the last two weeks."
Nomads squad (line-up to be finalised): Daniel Boyd, Harry Dobson, Sam Jackson, Lindsay Brown, Sheridan Cooper, Xavier Walsh, Nicholas Buckland, Ethan Karpany, Wulu Hall, Tajo Quaife, Noah Connick, Drew Walsh, Clarence Barker, Michael Tedmanson, Thomas Moscou, Thomas Hunt, Hunter Greene, David Richards, Cotter Litchfield, Jake Bourchier, Johnathon Frost, Charlie Paine, Eric DGluyas, Michael South
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.