A DETERMINED group of riders are currently cycling across the region to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The group assembled on Tuesday and will travel more than 500km from Inverell to Newcastle over a four-day period.
It kicked off with a visit to Inverell Public School and McDonalds on Tuesday.
The riders hope to raise about $200,000 this year.
The next part of the journey today saw the riders leave Armidale, heading towards Tamworth.
The charity provides families of seriously ill or injured children with a 'home away from home' while they receive treatment in a nearby hospital.
It has become a vital service for more than 20 years and has kept families together for short and long term stays.
The nearest one is at Tamworth with the event ingrained in the New England region as part of a fundraiser for the Northern NSW branch of the house.
"We are very excited to be welcoming back our annual Ride for Sick Kids event, in its physical format following two years of virtual rides," branch chief executive from Ronald McDonald House Charity Ross Bingham said.
"Each year we support over 6,000 families from across the region so we are calling on the Northern New South Wales community get involved to help raise the vital funds."
All proceeds from the ride will be donated to the Northern NSW chapter which includes two Ronald McDonald Houses in Newcastle and Tamworth, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in John Hunter Children's Hospital (Newcastle) and Gosford Hospital (Central Coast), as well the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat in Forster.
The Ronald McDonald Learning program provides educational support for youngsters who miss out on schooling because of treatment.
Additionally, The Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Program provides families with seriously ill children a week's free accommodation at one of five family retreats across Australia, enabling them to reconnect and enjoy a holiday when they most need it and can least afford it.
Donations can be made to www.rideforsickkids.org.au.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
