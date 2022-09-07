The Armidale Express
Barnaby Joyce took the mic to deflect local angst during a meeting in Walcha about renewable energy projects planned for the New England region.

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 7:30pm
Straight off the farm: Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, right, takes the mic to let locals in Walcha know that the renewable energy farms planned for New England REZ are the state, not federal, government's fault. Picture supplied

Barnaby Joyce interrupted a Q and A panel in Walcha to remind locals that the Renewable Energy Zone was an announcement by the state not the federal government.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

