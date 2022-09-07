Barnaby Joyce interrupted a Q and A panel in Walcha to remind locals that the Renewable Energy Zone was an announcement by the state not the federal government.
The federal Nationals leader was seemingly onside with about 250 people who gathered in the Walcha Bowling Club to learn more about renewable energy projects planned for the region.
Joyce said renewable energy providers should sell power in 24-hour packages rather than in the five-minute blocks they currently do.
"That'd be like selling you a car in five minute blocks. It's a total and utter swindle," Joyce said.
"The problems for the federal government are in the grand architecture that brings this about," he said, referring to the national energy market operator AEMO.
"But all the approvals you are talking about rests with the state."
Then deputy premier John Barilaro, in 2020, announced a New England Renewable Energy Zone REZ extending in the north from land around Glen Innes through to Guyra, Armidale and Walcha farther south.
When fully developed with all the hydro, solar and windfarms up and running, the area is expected to generate about 8000 megawatts of energy.
And when on the grid in conjunction with the Orana REZ, west of Tamworth, it is predicted to power-up an estimated 3.5 million homes.
Walcha mayor Eric Noakes said the Walcha Council was teaming up with Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell and Uralla councils to produce a statement of expectation for renewable energy developers, which will include a community fund, local engagement and a decommissioning bond.
"You've heard the amount of money these things make," Cr Noakes said.
"We want a share of that money for the community if they come."
Cr Noakes also said the five councils are working to ensure developers contribute funds towards preventing damage to infrastructure or amenities such as waste, water and roads.
"No matter how much they pay at this stage, we don't want any waste from this," Cr Noakes said.
"And we won't be giving up the water for this town for these developments," he said, referring to legislation preventing companies from syphoning town water supplies for construction.
There will also be an infrastructure agreement for developers and construction companies to prevent or provide compensation for damage to roads from oversized loads.
"These trucks are getting into the end of our small local roads," Cr Noakes said.
"Our roads should come out of this a lot better than they are now for whichever projects go ahead."
But the Walcha meeting's moderator Cameron Greig said he wants locals to know the facts so they can make their own informed decisions about any hydro, solar or wind farms planned for their neighbourhoods.
He is urging people to read the Environmental Impact Statement EIS of the Winterbourne Windfarm slated for development north of Walcha when it is released in September, and people will only have 28 days to send their submissions to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
There are about 120 homes within five kilometres of at least one of the 119 wind turbines, standing up to 230 metres tall, planned for the Winterbourne project.
Walcha grazier Jim Young said future communications with locals would include more detail about Winterbourne.
"If we do nothing we give the developers a free reign to exploit their opportunities in Walcha," Young said.
"If we make an effort to express our opinions, we will help shape our district and community and benefit everyone."
Wellington local Peter Barton said he had seen neighbours of four generations being torn a part over disagreements about renewable energy projects.
"That I see as the worst of the worst," Mr Barton said.
"We're a small community. It's been horrible to observe.
Winterbourne developers declined to participate in the meeting. And representatives from Walcha Energy cancelled their attendance the day before the event at the Walcha Bowling Club.
An upcoming drop-in information session, for locals wanting to know more about the proposed Boorolong Windfarm, is planned for September 20 and 21 from 2pm to 7pm at the Armidale City Bowling Club.
It comes as the Armidale Regional Council endorsed the Oxley Solar Farm, planned for a location 12km south west of Armidale, with a $5.9m price tag for investment in the local community over 20 years.
The renewable energy farm still needs to address concerns raised in submissions before it can get NSW state approval for the go-ahead.
