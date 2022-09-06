A jockey's first victory is always a memorable one and for Armidale apprentice Cassey Williams it was no different.
She did it in style too.
Aboard the Ian Cook-trained Thunder Fox in Sunday's Showcase meet at Tamworth, Williams crossed the finish line nearly two lengths in front of second place in the $30,000 1200m Maiden.
Williams had to look back after the race to make sure she was the one in front.
"I was kind of like 'holy shit, did I just win!?" she said.
"I did have a big smile on my face when I was past the line and realised I won."
The 23-year-old is apprenticed to Stirling Osland but has a familiarity with Cook's gelding, having ridden him for three previous starts including a second placing.
They hit the front at the start of the Tamworth race and just got further in front the longer they ran.
"I expected he would do well, I didn't know he would win by that length," Williams said.
"I did have confidence going into it that he would run a good race."
It was her 21st race ride after beginning at Inverell with a third place by a neck in May.
Since then, the elusive win kept falling out of reach with a handful finishes in the money before she snared Sunday's triumph.
And then backed it up with a second place aboard Peter Sinclair's The Defiant One.
It was a good day for Osland's team as well with Point Counterpoint winning the Moree Cup.
"It was actually pretty exciting, I was thinking 'am I even going to get a bloody win?'" she said.
"Because I had a couple of close placings."
Originally from Wingham, Williams moved to Wollomombi in 2019.
Williams confessed to being "obsessed" with racing growing up but never thought she would have the chance at being a jockey.
She even went down the route of studying vet nursing but it was "too much inside" for her.
She began riding trackwork for Stafford Wain before taking up an opportunity to apprentice under Armidale's biggest trainer in Osland.
Williams rode her first trial in November 2021 and hasn't looked back.
"I didn't come from a racing family and it was kind of weird, I always wanted to be one regardless," she said.
"That was the one thing I had my heart set on.
"My nan tried to convince me to be a vet nurse and it was convinced in my head I wasn't going to be a jockey so I set out to do vet nursing.
"I did the TAFE courses, animal studies and stuff like that.
"I realised how much I hated it."
Plans were put on hold early into her track riding days when a horse crashed down on her and she broke her leg.
That was nearly two years ago and she doesn't even think about the minor hurdle.
"I don't really worry about that," she said.
"I do all my stressing about other stuff before the race but once I am on the horse everything else goes quiet."
And now the focus is all about building up her career.
Being a country-based jockey means putting together consistent starts can be a bit difficult.
But the Armidale racing community has got behind her.
"I am starting to get a bit of a base around me," she said.
"All the local trainers are supporting me like Mark Ostini, Keith Smith and Lea [Selby] gave me a few rides."
Osland also helps by lining up horses for her to ride as well as going through her races.
She's also had tips from the now-retired Geoffrey Snowden.
Armidale is back racing this Saturday with a TAB2 meet and Williams will be back aboard Thunder Fox.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
