The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber
Police

Highway vehicle, drug detection dogs and weapons on display for retired police officers

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:10am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RETIRED police officers were treated to the latest equipment and technology while being honoured by the current crop of law enforcement in New England.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.