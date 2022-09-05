RETIRED police officers were treated to the latest equipment and technology while being honoured by the current crop of law enforcement in New England.
They were given an up close look at the new highway vehicles, weapons and the dog unit which was established at Inverell last year.
The length of retirements ranged from five years to 30 years with most of them spending the majority of their time working in the New England Police District.
Chief Inspector and Officer in Charge of Inverell Rowan O'Brien helped run the day at the Glen Innes and District Services Club.
He said it was important to thank the retired police officers and their families while being able showcase the latest equipment that's being used throughout the region
"The highway patrol vehicles have had a lot more electronics installed in the years since some of these guys retired," Inspector O'Brien said.
"They're basically a mobile police station these days with all the capabilities they have.
"The weapons and tactics trainer took them through all the equipment a modern police officer now carries.
"That's tasers, body worn video and load bearing vest that the officers wear to store all their equipment on."
It was also a day to celebrate as a group which they aim to do at least twice a year.
All the men are part of the Retired and Former Police Association of NSW.
There are 24 branches across the state with about 4000 members.
"We like to celebrate at least once annually with the retired police and there were presentations with commemorative pins," Inspector O'Brien said.
"The good thing about the day was several wives and partners came along, too.
"Family members are an intracule part of the policing family and we certainly acknowledge the support and sacrifices they make along with us.
"Quite often it's an occupation where you miss out on family time and events and they've helped our officers do their jobs over a long period of time."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
