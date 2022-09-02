The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Armidale Kemspey Road to receive $227m, announcement made by Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated September 2 2022 - 9:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$225m from NSW state government to repair the Armidale Kempsey Road. An extra $12m will be spent by Armidale Council to polish up the road with 'capital works'. In video: Armidale Regional Council Deputy Mayor Todd Redwood, left, ARC Mayor Sam Coupland, Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway, New England MP Adam Marshall and ARC Chief Officer Assets and Services Alex Manners. Video by Rachel Gray

Farmers and road users will finally get the reprieve they need with a major facelift planned for the dangerous, pothole-plagued, landslip-prone Armidale Kempsey Road.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.