Farmers and road users will finally get the reprieve they need with a major facelift planned for the dangerous, pothole-plagued, landslip-prone Armidale Kempsey Road.
The state government announced on Friday a spend of $227m over three or four years to improve the 46km stretch of disaster-prone road between Armidale and Kempsey located in the Armidale LGA.
Speaking in Armidale, Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway said the money was drawn from state and federal disaster recovery funding and was expected to fully rebuild the road.
"We're in the marketplace now and the Armidale Council is looking at those successful tenders," Mr Farraway said.
The successful tender is expected to be announced at the end of the 2023 calendar year.
Reconstruction of the road is bookmarked to start in April 2023, with the completion date set between three and four years.
Once the rehabilitation works are completed, the Armidale Council has put aside more than $12m for capital works on the road.
Included in that is $2.9m announced by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall on Friday, which the council secured from the state government via the Fixing Local Roads program.
"It's in a very precarious area. And it's been plagued with bushfires, and then enormous landslips as a result of those bushfires," Mr Marshall said.
"There's been a lot of storms and the wettest sort of 12 to 18 months that we have had in a very long time, which has caused more land slippages, but has also hampered a lot of work on the road."
Local farmer Sandra Mitchell who lives at the property along the road welcomed the funding announcement but said there were more challenges ahead.
As roadworks continue, locals in the area are given before 7am, between 9am and 9:30am or after 4pm to travel to or from Armidale and Kempsey for supplies due to construction workers' hours.
Ms Mitchell said locals want that half hour shifted to about noon so farmers can have time to get their supplies from either Armidale or Kempsey and return before the late afternoon.
"We've got one farmer who lives on one side of Flying Fox (where they close off the road during works), but he also has cattle properties on the other side," she said.
"If he goes to check his herd in the morning, he can't get back until after four o'clock."
And some farmers have had to shoot their own cattle over winter because they were overstocked, she said. So their animals became malnourished because they couldn't get any feed trucked in due to the 4.3 tonne load limit.
Armidale Regional Council has approved a 20-tonne load limit every couple of weeks along the road for those individuals who have completed an induction process.
But farmer Rodney Gray said he has lost money due to that limit because he couldn't get his cattle to the local market when prices were good.
"I've even lost cattle from them just giving birth because they are just too poorly," Mr Gray said.
"A lot of my cows have been in such a poor condition that the calf has lived but the mother has died. And it's been a cold and frosty winter and the grass isn't growing."
Ms Mitchell is one of the people who lobbied for the Armidale Kempsey Road to be handed back to the NSW government after it was given to council in 2008.
"I used to worry about rocks and trees and things falling on top of me when I was driving on the road now I worry about the road actually way underneath me," Ms Mitchell said.
"It is it's in a terrible state of disrepair."
The funding announcement comes only seven months out from a state election, with Mr Farraway copping criticism that not a single kilometre of road had been reclassified then transferred as part of their 2019 election promise.
The Armidale Kempsey Road will be given back to the NSW government after the road has been rebuilt, with both Minister Farraway and Mr Mashall MP agreeing that people didn't mind who owned the road so long as it was fixed.
