Country Women's Association shines a light on maternity services during Awareness Week

By Newsroom
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
A catalyst for the formation of the Country Women's Association of NSW a century ago was the need for adequate maternal health services in the bush, and 100 years on the Association continues to advocate for expectant mothers and their families, with the critical issue the focus of this year's annual Awareness Week campaign.

