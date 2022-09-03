A catalyst for the formation of the Country Women's Association of NSW a century ago was the need for adequate maternal health services in the bush, and 100 years on the Association continues to advocate for expectant mothers and their families, with the critical issue the focus of this year's annual Awareness Week campaign.
The 2022 campaign runs from September 4 to 10, highlighting the urgent need for improved maternity services and support across rural and regional NSW.
The issue was on the Association's radar at its annual State Conference in Sydney in May.
On the final day of the conference, in the wake of the release of findings from a NSW parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional health, a motion of urgency was unanimously endorsed by members, calling for immediate action by state and federal governments to address the current crisis in the provision of primary medical services as a result of the lack of general practitioners and medical staffing in hospitals in rural NSW.
The Inquiry found the state's rural health system was "in crisis and is failing residents of rural, regional and remote areas" with people living outside metropolitan centres having "significantly poorer health outcomes, greater incidents of chronic disease, and greater premature deaths".
"In 2022, this is simply not good enough and is very disturbing for those living outside our major cities," President of the CWA of NSW Joy Beames said.
"Having a baby should be a wonderful time for parents and families, but instead we're looking at a situation where mothers are having to endure stress and uncertainty, and even fear for their lives and the life of their baby."
This year, the CWA of NSW is partnering with the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association and the Gidget Foundation Australia, a not-for-profit organisation that provides programs to support the emotional wellbeing of expectant and new parents.
Michael Whaites, Assistant General Secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association, said the shortage of midwives in rural and regional NSW was of serious concern.
"Continuity of care provided by midwives to mothers and their babies is paramount," he said.
"We are aware experienced midwives are resigning or reducing their hours due to burnout from unreasonable workloads, which has led to poor skill-mix issues and unsafe conditions.
"Midwives want to deliver safe care in their communities and to do that we need a minimum ratio of one midwife to three mothers on postnatal wards and improvements to midwifery staffing across NSW."
The CWA of NSW is also holding a webinar during Awareness Week on the question of: 'What does quality maternity care look like in regional NSW?' It will include a panel discussion featuring health professionals, academics, consumer advocates and CWA members, with the intention of highlighting the issues and a potential pathway towards improved services and support.
