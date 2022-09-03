The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
What's on

GLENRAC's free Fit Farmers information day at the Glen Innes Showground Tea Rooms is back for another year

By Newsroom
September 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicki Scholes Robertson from the Rural Kidney Association. Picture supplied

GLENRAC's free Fit Farmers information day at the Glen Innes Showground Tea Rooms is back for another year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.