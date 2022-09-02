The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Nurses, midwives go on strike over staffing ratios at Armidale, Moree

RG
CB
By Rachel Gray, and Cady Biddle
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses and midwives strike in Armidale. Video by Rachel Gray

Local nurses are exhausted and frightened for their patients, they said as they walked off the job on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.