Our Future

Project designed to help drought-proof the town's water supply.

Updated September 1 2022 - 6:20am, first published 5:30am
About $11 million will be spent on the Walcha Off-Stream Water Storage project

WORK has started on the 300 megalitre Off Stream storage project worth $11 million at Walcha.

