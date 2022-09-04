Parents, carers and those who work with New England North West youth gathered in the Astra Arts Centre at PLC Armidale for the historic all-girl institution's 2022 community forum.
Madonna King, the award-winning journalist, author and leader of public debate was speaking in Armidale for the first time.
She told those gathered that after speaking with thousands of girls, psychologists and those who work in education as part of the research for her four best-selling books on parenting girls, she now believes the number one priority is to ensure we raise girls who are 'well balanced'.
Ms King took to the stage along with Armidale psychologist Dr Mary Kaspar, who has just released her first book 'The Popular Girls' and PLC Armidale school psychologist Penny Kempton for a Q&A session moderated by PLC Armidale principal Nicola Taylor.
Dr Kaspar spoke about the difference between likeability and popularity and the craving for status most of us have - likening it to eating junk food. It is normal to want it - but that does not mean it is good for us.
All agreed social media had heightened anxiety levels in the majority of young women and suggested ways for parents to help teenagers manage their consumption of social media.
Mrs Taylor said the college had identified the opportunity of bringing together keynote speakers, researchers and leaders in their respective areas to look at some of the emerging and current issues challenging girls and parents of daughters.
Last year, PLC Armidale hosted a similar forum (online due to COVID-19 restrictions) featuring social media safety guru Kirra Pendergast and local police.
"We are focusing on factors that impact on the growth and development of young women in an increasingly technological, disconnected, digital and highly sexualised world," Mrs Taylor said.
