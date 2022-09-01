The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

ACM journalist Julia Driscoll has koalas in her backyard on the mid north coast

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated September 1 2022 - 1:42am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koala making its way to a comfy place to sleep in Tinonee, NSW

Working at home permanently can sometimes become dreary, particularly in the middle of winter - alone, locked inside, cold, and worried about how I'm going to afford the soaring costs of electricity which is needed to heat a draughty cottage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.