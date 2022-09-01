The exclusive club that is the New England Nomads' 100-gamers has just grown by another member.
Wulu Hall became the eighth player to mark up the century for the club in their minor semi-final triumph over the Tamworth Kangaroos on Saturday.
Advertisement
For half his life Hall has enjoyed running out with the Sherrin, first beginning the sport when he moved to Broken Hill as a 15-year-old.
"They didn't have any junior rugby or rugby league there and I had to make the switch and play AFL," he said. "It took a while to set in but once I started getting the hang of it, everything else just came."
Then five years later he visited relatives in Armidale and that's where he stayed.
"I moved around a fair bit as a young fella and I stayed in Broken Hill to finish year 12," he said.
"I was only meant to stay up here for a month to visit family but I ended up staying an extra 10 years."
That was nearly a decade ago and he has lined up for the Nomads ever since.
He was part of the Nomads' run of five successive premierships from 2013, playing in four.
Hall said those four premierships were "hard to go past" as a highlight throughout his time with the club but he's just proud to be a Nomad.
"It is a pretty exclusive club, I am just glad to be part of the team," he said.
"Full credit to the boys they make it much more enjoyable to turn up."
"I am glad Clarrie picks me every week, he's the coach."
But the reason he keeps coming back is to do with the culture among the playing group.
Being a university-based club, the Nomads have enjoyed a transient group of players throughout the years.
But Hall along with Tom Hunt, David Richards, and Jonathon Frost have been mainstays.
"That's probably another thing that has kept me out playing AFL, that core group," Hall said.
"Seeing Moddy [Richards] being a good leader on the field and off the field as well.
SEE ALSO:
Advertisement
"Seeing the development of Clarrie and Xavier Walsh they have been the longest juniors that have stuck around. They have just grown into leaders of the club."
In his time in the competition, the competition has also grown.
The teams are stronger and there's junior and women's competitions.
"The juniors they have got around the league now, I don't know what it is, there must be something in the water, they are just built different," Hall said.
"Back when I started we didn't have a girls team and now there's girls rocking up week-in, week-out."
Advertisement
The Nomads won their minor semi-final 14.19-103 to 11.12-78 to stay alive in the AFL North West competition and face the Inverell Saints at Varley Oval this Saturday for spot in the decider.
Hall believes they can go all the way.
"I reckon uni holidays is our biggest rival," he said.
"It is just a matter of us getting 22 boys on the field with no uni holidays going.
"If we can do that, we are pretty hard to beat."
And although it is the core group who often get the mentions, Hall has nominated a few of the club's younger stars to step up.
Advertisement
"Boydy [Daniel Boyd] has showed a lot more confidence in his game since moving down the back," he said.
"Nick Buckmann, he just finds a way to find the ball and stop momentum shifting in the opponents' hands."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.