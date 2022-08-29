Modern north hill delight

Advertisement
Modern living awaits with this solar passive designed home in Birch Crescent, Armidale.
Exceptionally maintained and presented, it features a spacious open plan living, dining and kitchen - with gas cooking and an island bench - with an immaculate open area that has extensive views through the oversized windows of Armidale and beyond.
The north facing bedrooms are light and bright - the master featuring an ensuite. All of the bedrooms are generously sized with walk-in or built-in robes.
Outdoor easy maintainable gardens surround the home with plenty of room for kids and pets and boasting its own mini golf course.
The undercover deck at the front of the home is the perfect place for entertaining guests with those magical views.
Situated on a 734m2 block, other features include double glazed windows throughout, sky lights, extra insulation, veggie garden and an automatic front gate.
The property is located close to some excellent primary and secondary school and is a short walk from the CBD and main attractions that the city has to offer.
The selling agent said this great family home is sure to be popular, so make the time to inspect this immediately and arrange your inspection today.
