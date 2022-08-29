The Armidale Express
Good News

Sapphire City Motor Club back in full swing with car show back on the calendar

Mitchell Craig
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:32am, first published 4:00am
BIG DAY: The Sapphire City Motor Club's Motor Mania returned in front of a bumper crowd.

MOTOR Mania was back in full swing this year with about 230 antique and custom vehicles on display at Pioneer Village on Sunday.

