MOTOR Mania was back in full swing this year with about 230 antique and custom vehicles on display at Pioneer Village on Sunday.
A big crowd turned out for the the Sapphire City Motor Club's first big show since a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Club member Les 'Spanner' Tanner said it was a bigger turn than expected with about 1500 people at the event.
"Some of the cars I hadn't seen before and I know nearly every car in the area," Tanner said.
"We had people come from everywhere and it was one of our better years.
"It's a chance for people to get their vehicles out and raise some money for the community
"The big winners are the charities; the Westpac Rescue Helicopter ran out of food four times during the day, that's how many people were here.
"It's a big thing for the community, on one gate alone we took $1700 in gold coin donations."
The event is the biggest on the clubs calendar and runs in conjunction with the Inverell Lions markets.
This year it was a joint fundraiser for the Pioneer Village and Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
The club donated $2000 each to the Inverell VRA and the helicopter service as a Christmas donation last year.
"I've been involved in the car club since I was 15 and I'm 57 now," Tanner said.
"We have about 180 members and now covid is settling down we'll probably start running a few more events.
"We've raised a lot of money of the years and we try and do our bit for the community."
The group has raised more $100,000 and compete in the event to raise money and awareness for Down Syndrome Australia.
The idea of the ride is to purchase a motorbike for less than $1000, get it on the road and make it to the final destination.
This year they will leave Inverell on September 28 and will travel hundreds of kilometres to Dirranbandi in Queensland and back.
To donate visit donate.scrapheapadventureride.com.au/cause/286562.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
