Back closer to home

It's a local success story that you are probably already familiar with.
Bernie Shakeshaft established BackTrack in 2006, and the program went on to support many young people towards finding work and education opportunities.
Back then Mr Shakeshaft was teaching at TAFE when Armidale and Duval high schools gave him 20 "ratbags that weren't going to finish Year 10", with the task of getting them through the year and job-ready.
They got them through Year 10, but they were nowhere near the mark at being job-ready.
Shortly after, Mr Shakeshaft was handed the keys to a former Armidale shire building, a large shed on the outskirts of town.
The BackTrack team members went public and offered their help with any hands-on projects. Along with those projects came a host of donated tools.
The boys got to work. Juvenile crime rates dropped.
BackTrack programs were later set up in places like Dubbo, Lake Cargelligo, Condobolin and Bourke, as well as FlatTrack in Moree.
The 2018 documentary, BackTrack Boys, brought Mr Shakeshaft's work to a wider audience, which helped grow the demand for similar programs in other communities.
Then in 2020, Mr Shakesaft was named the NSW Local Hero in the Australian of the Year Awards.
Now the latest expansion of the BackTrack program is closer to home, back in New England.
In a little over two weeks, BackTrack's new hub, two hours north of Armidale in Tenterfield, will be launched.
On a block of land, with shipping containers converted into buildings, work has been underway since last year.
Tenterfield youth workers have been hired and they are getting young people in the town registered into the BackTrack program so they can start receiving accredited training and work experience.
We hope to see the program in Tenterfield make the kind of difference it has made in Armidale, and the accolades that have followed.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
