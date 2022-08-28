It was a finish you could not have scripted but it delivered the Narwan Eels the 2022 Group 19 men's premiership.
Behind 20-16 on the scoreboard with one minute left in the decider against the Boomerangs, Narwan's Duane Button crashed over next to the posts to score the leveller.
Mark Walker was left to slot the conversion and he nailed it.
Narwan had to claw their way back into the match, down 20-10 with 22 minutes on the clock.
Retiring player Clarrie Moran said it just came back to a never-say-die attitude that got them over the line.
"Unbelievable hey," he said.
"We showed the true character of classic Narwan - never give up, never die.
"We played for the full 80 minutes, I can't get over it.
"It is still unbelievable.
"This mighty blue and gold jumper."
Moran said their belief came from generations of Narwan players, way back to the ones who secured the clubs first premiership.
"That comes from our old legends," he said.
"They taught us that from when we were born.
"We were born with a football in our hands.
"A little bit of history this was the first place Narwan won their first premiership at Bellevue in the early 70s."
The Boomerangs were the first to score after an early penalty kick from Narwan failed to find touch.
Tyrell Smith crashed over out wide but it was unconverted.
Ten minutes later Moran put a kick in close to Moree's line.
It deflected off the legs of a 'Rangs defender only for Vinnie Moran to scoop it up and cross to level the scores.
It wasn't until 12 minutes from the half-time hooter the next points were scored through Moree second rower James Smith.
That went unconverted as well but the visitors held the 8-6 lead at the break.
"The message was don't panic, don't panic, don't panic. We will get our chance," Clarrie Moran said.
"We said at half-time we have to play the game down their end, we did it tough in those first 20 minutes in the second-half but we fought hard.
We dug deep and never gave up."
Button's first try came two minutes into the second stanza for Narwan to edge in front.
Then Mundurra Weldon scored a try for the 'Rangs followed by Will Fernando to give them the 20-10 lead.
With seven minutes left on the clock, Gary Quinlan gave the roaring Narwan crowd a glimpse at the title when he made his way over the white stripe.
Then repeat sets on Moree's line paved the way for Button's match winner and the 22-20 triumph.
Moran was understandably emotional after the victory.
But it wasn't just for toughing out a win.
His father, Clarrie senior, died earlier this year.
"It was a little bit more special for myself, my two brothers - Michael and Vincent," he said,
"It was a presence out there on the field, not just from him but from all the old fellas past."
The win seals his fate too.
Moran is planning to hang up the boots now after finally lifting the trophy for Narwan.
"That is the end of an era for me," he said.
"I am done."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
