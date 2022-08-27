It was physical, fiery and exciting, everything a semi-final should be.
But ultimately it was St Albert's College who emerged victorious but a mere four points against the Barbarians in the major semi to book a spot in the first grade decider.
MORE TO COME
Major semi-final results:
New England Rugby first grade
Albies 1st Grade 27 (Tries: H. Lane, S. Greer, J. Kennedy Conversions: W. Gordon (3) Penalty Goals: W. Gordon (2)) Def Baa Baas 1st Grade 23 (Tries: J. Smith, L. Whitehill Conversions: E. Pitt (2) Penalty Goals: E. Pitt (3))
New England Rugby second grade
Albies 2nd Grade 21 (Tries: T. Jakins (2) Conversions: M. Peterson Penalty Goals: M. Peterson (3)) Def Glen Innes 2nd Grade 10 (Tries: M. Miller Conversions: S. Evans Penalty Goals: S. Evans)
New England Rugby third grade
Albies 3rd Grade 7 (Tries: J. Slack-smith Conversions: R. Carroll) Def Tenterfield 3rd Grade 0
New England Rugby Women's 10s
Baa Baas Women's 10s 12 (Tries: H. O'halloran, S. Gordon-briggs Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs) Def By Albies Women's 10's 22 (Tries: C. Hancock, C. Harpley (3) Conversions: G. Thomas)
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
