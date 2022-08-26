The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Council
Weather

Up to date information for motorists aimed to help during future natural disasters

Updated August 28 2022 - 6:26am, first published August 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Better access to Live Traffic apps will help motorists on the roads across the region

MOTORISTS in New England council areas will now have access to local road data on the state's Live Traffic NSW platform.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.