An award-winning journalist, author and leader of public debate scheduled to speak in Armidale for the first time next week says the parenting role is more complex than ever following COVID -19.
Madonna King will speak at the 2022 Parent Forum hosted by PLC Armidale on Wednesday, August 31, and she says things have changed since 2017, when she last spoke in the region.
"Our girls are older, younger," Ms King said.
"If you're a parent now and have an 18-year-old and a 10-year-old, you are almost parenting over two generations."
Ms King is the author of four books focusing on parenting girls, the latest of which 'L Platers: How to Support Your Teen Daughter on the Road to Adulthood' was released earlier this year.
While researching and writing the books, she spoke with thousands of girls, parents, psychologists and education specialists.
The pervasive use of social media, the legacy of COVID and the focus on academic pursuits are all factors Ms King said have made it more complex to parent and to educate than it was only three or four years ago.
While many primary schoolers were gifted smartphones to keep in touch during COVID, smartphone use at a younger age is also generally on the rise, which is not a good thing, the experts say.
"No 10-year-old should be on a smartphone," Ms King said.
"Kids are seeing and hearing things that they don't necessarily understand, and that's made them older, younger - but their ability to actually deal with those things is not as good."
Conversely, she says that young adults are less mature at the other end of the spectrum because they missed many formative risk-taking and social experiences during pandemic lockdowns.
"Universities are now seeing girls act more like 15-year-olds in the first year than 18-year-olds," Ms King said.
"Just think about what you did between the ages of 15 and 18. The mistakes you made, the opportunities you had, the misjudgments and the calculated risks. Many of those disappeared for our 15 to 18-year-olds courtesy of COVID.
"So we've got some 18-year-olds who are 15-year-olds and some 10-year-olds acting like 15-year-olds."
But while the numbers are significant, not all children are affected, which adds to the problem's complexity, according to Ms King.
"When you and I were 10 years old, we would have discussed the same things," Ms King said.
"Now we have 10-year-olds sitting around the school at lunchtime, and some are talking about build-a-bears, while others are talking about the cute boy on the bus.
"And that makes it really difficult for educators and parents. Because with that age particularly, there is just such a wide variety of knowledge."
Ms King will be the keynote speaker at PLC Armidale next week, appearing with local psychologist Dr Mary Kaspar, who has just released her first book, 'The popular Girls', which explores the power play in teenage girls' relationships. The event is open to all community members regardless of where their children go to school.
Principal of the historic Armidale all-girl institution, Nicola Taylor, said the college had identified the opportunity of bringing together keynote speakers, researchers and leaders in their respective areas to look at some of the emerging and current issues challenging girls and parents of daughters.
Both guest speakers at the 2022 event have daughters, and both sent them to an all-girls school.
Ms King said the most significant difference she had noticed during the research for her books was that girls who attended an all-girls school tended to be more focused.
"Every single one of them across Australia had an answer when I asked them what they wanted to do when they left," Ms King said.
"They had considered and thought about it, and the school had nurtured that. But about 70 per cent of the girls attending co-educational schools said they didn't know and asked me why I was asking them."
She said that socialising with boys was very important and could be done through family or extracurricular activities.
"We want focused girls who feel more confident," Ms King said.
"My daughters now also go to an all-girls college at university. And I think that absence of competition, just dressing for yourself, having friends with your back, having others like you, being able to walk down in your pyjamas and step into a shower, they're the things I value about it."
