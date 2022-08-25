Local firies are warning there could be an increase in fire potential in the Northern Tablelands.
They are warning that the western part of the region in particular could be at higher risk.
A spokesperson from the Northern Tablelands team of the NSW Rural Fire Service, said increased wet weather has generated increased grass growth and wet soil.
"Wet soil makes it hard for our trucks to operate off pre-existing roads and tracks without getting stuck, requiring additional trucks to travel to the fire," the spokesperson said.
"This year it is important that property owners consider where yourself and firefighters will be able to access and and contain fires on your property should a fire start."
The warning comes after AFAC, the National Council for Fire and Emergency Services, released the spring bush fire outlook on Wednesday.
According to the outlook, persistent above average rainfall across much of the state has resulted in unusually high fuel loads.
It says, soil moisture is high and with the chance of exceeding median rainfall high for much of the state, good growing conditions are likely to continue for both cropping and grassland areas.
"Good winter rainfall has also led to high cropping yields, resulting in very high fuel loads in cropping areas. Grass and shrubland fuels respond quickly to periods of low rainfall and high temperatures," it reads.
"Given the high fuel loads, and despite the forecast of wetter than average conditions, there are likely to be periods of elevated fire danger in grassland and cropping areas, particularly in the northwest and southwest during the spring forecast period."
The report also says, it should be noted if the above median forecast rainfall does not eventuate, these high grass fuel loads will pose an above normal grass fire risk during the period.
"Wet conditions have also assisted the recovery of areas burnt in the 2019-20 season but these areas are expected to remain at below normal fire potential due to reduced fuel loads and high fuel moisture. Despite the wetter conditions, normal fire potential is predicted in other forested areas due to high fuel loads," it says.
"If the current climate drivers break down and result in a drier outlook, very high grass fuel loads could result in larger and more intense fires in NSW."
Meanwhile, for the first time the Seasonal Bushfire Outlook is utilising model guidance using the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS).
Launching on September 1, The AFDRS improves the science that sits behind fire danger rating modelling. The aim is that a better understanding of how different fuel types burn, paired with improvements in technology, means more accurate predictions of bushfire risk.
The new AFDRS has also improved the way fire danger ratings are communicated to make it easier for residents to stay safe on fire danger days. Nationally consistent colours, signs and terminology have been introduced, so wherever you go in Australia, and whatever the season, you can understand the level of threat and what you need to do to stay safe.
Now is the time to prepare your bush fire survival plan, before the start of the bush fire danger period.
