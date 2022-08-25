'They don't give up': Robb full of belief for semi-finals

The 2022 season may have been somewhat patchy for Robb College but they head into Sunday's New England Rugby Union minor semi-final with confidence.
They have been the only side knock off the best team this season - St Albert's College - and then finished the regular season by pummeling Tamworth 73-5.
They secured that win after one training session in two weeks, the Friday night before.
"I think it was the biggest winning margin in the five years I have been at Robb as well," co-coach Dave McCathie said.
"It is just good that they went on with it."
McCathie believes it puts his side in good stead to give the finals a shake, starting with a knockout encounter against the Armidale Blues.
The students beat the Blues in round one this season but the last two fixtures have gone the other way.
"We executed poorly the last time we played them and we have done a bit of work on that so we know what we have to do," McCathie said.
"It is a semi-final and you have got to play well.
"We have certainly got the ability and we will give them [the Blues] the respect they deserve but we are quietly confident if we can put it together we can come away with the result."
The diminutive size of the Robb side is something they have battled with all year.
McCathie expects the Blues will target that area again but backed his side's heart.
"It will be a tough game. They have got a good strong forward pack so they will test us at the set piece," he said.
"They have plenty of ticker, we are not the biggest side in the zone, we are probably the smallest team in the comp, but they have shown they won't give up and tackle anything in front of them.
"It is just a matter of making sure the important tackles get made and we stick with it."
When speaking with ACM, McCathie emphasised the "belief" they have in themselves and their ability to win.
And it became particularly prominent after they beat the previously undefeated Albies in round 13.
"They know when they play well and tackle well that anything is possible," he said.
"We want to win it. We are desperate to win it."
Major semi-finals - Saturday, August 27 at Moran Oval Armidale
3pm 1st grade - Albies V Barbarians
1.45 pm Women's 10's - Barbarians V Albies
12.10pm 2nd grade - Albies V Glen Innes
10.40am 3rd grade - Albies V Tenterfield
Minor semi-finals - Sunday, August 28 at Alcatraz Rugby Park Armidale
3pm 1st grade - Armidale Blues V Robb
1.45 pm Women's 10's Tamworth V Glen Innes
12.10pm 2nd grade - Tamworth V Robb
10.40am 3rd grade - Armidale Blues V Barbarians
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
