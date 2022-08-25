New England Nomads player-coach Clarrie Barker admits their end to the regular season in the AFL North West competition was ideal but there's no mistaking the belief among their squad.
The Nomads haven't put together two weeks in-a-row since they beat their coming minor semi-final opponents, the Tamworth Kangaroos, in round 11 on July 16.
Since then, their season has been patchy with Gunnedah forfeiting in round 12, a loss to Tamworth Swans in round 13, a forfeit to Moree in round 14 before losing to Inverell in round 15.
"In fairness, we are not going in great but there is a lot of belief in the group that we are the best team in the comp and we can beat anyone," Barker said.
"We have proved that, we have beat everyone this year.
"That is something we have looked back on this week - that we have beaten everyone as there's no reason why we can't do it over the next couple of weeks."
And it is that earlier season form which Barker said the Nomads will draw on and gives them the belief heading into Saturday night's do-or-die encounter in Tamworth.
"We beat them at home a couple of weeks ago at their Old Boys' Day down at Tamworth which was really good.
"I suppose that is something we looked back on throughout this week and how we played that game.
"That is the style we will go into the game playing and hopefully that will work again for us."
Although they haven't played many games, Barker said they have been making up for it at training.
They've been including "game-simulated stuff" into their sessions.
Adding to that, the Nomads also have a host of players with finals and decider experience.
Barker said the likes of Tom Hunt and Dave Richards have been instrumental in leading the younger players in the side.
"You have obviously got the likes of Modra and Tommy Hunt and blokes that have played a lot of finals footy in this league and are staples for younger blokes to lean on come finals time. They have been leading the way this week and the last few weeks leading up to finals as well," he said.
The Nomads also have a full squad to choose from.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
