Farmers are urging foreign students and those arriving from Bali to be hyper-vigilant as Foot and Mouth Disease ravages livestock in Indonesia.
Armidale farmer Richard Makim is one of many cattle owners across Australia worried about the threat of FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease.
"The danger is with people who are not aware of those issues," Mr Makim said.
"Products like jerky or salami that you would carry in your suitcase coming home could carry this disease into the country.
"And the shoes people wear in the airport on the day might not have been the ones they hiked in the mountains in Bali with yesterday."
FMD is so infectious that it can survive on footwear, clothing, in freeze-dried, chilled and frozen meat and dairy products, bones, soil, untreated hides and on equipment and vehicles used with these animals.
All it takes is for one animal to come into contact with the virus, whether via food scraps or it could even be from a pig ingesting soil fallen from an item of clothing. There are a myriad of ways.
In response to the FMD outbreak in Indonesia, Australia has ramped-up biosecurity measures, including with new officers at mail-centres and airports risk-profiling every passenger entering the country from Indonesia.
If FMD took hold in Australia, experts are warning it could put an $80 billion hole in the economy over 10 years, with an incalculable hit to farmers and graziers having to lose their animals.
Mr Makim said New England's economy would be, like the rest of Australia, "absolutely shot to ribbons because we are so reliant on our own sheep and cattle industry".
His concerns echo those of Alex Moule who recently started a small farm on the outskirts of Armidale, and is awaiting his first lot of Chevrolet cows and two alpacas in the next month.
"I'd ring the biosecurity hotline straight away," Mr Moule said of the symptoms, such as drooling and lumps, that indicate FMD or Lumpy Skin disease.
"But I hope it never happens."
FMD has been detected in 20 provinces and 227 cities or provinces across Indonesia, with an estimated 2734 cattle dying and nearly another 2000 being slaughtered as of July 22.
Public submissions to the 'Adequacy of Australia's biosecurity measures and response preparedness of FMD' are open until August 26, with a final report being due on October 10.
Do not hesitate to the phone the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888 for any early signs in cloven-hooved animals susceptible to FMD
