Although St Albert's College have dominated the New England Rugby Union competition throughout 2022, first grade coach Niel Van Der Linde is under no illusions they will have an easy run.
The students finished 19 points clear of the second-placed Barbarians on the table.
Advertisement
They recorded one loss this year - against Robb College - but Van Der Linde is wary of the coming task in the form of a tough Baa Baas outfit.
"Feeling confident but knowing there is a job to be done, it is not going to be easy," he said.
"They have got two players in the backline with a very tactical kicking game and probably in the forwards they have got all the experience, I would say, especially in the front row.
"The whole season means nothing really, this is the game that counts. I am not going on any previous performances or form of either team. It all comes down to this one game."
It will be nearly three weeks since Albies have played with university holidays and then first grade's bye with the Glen Innes-Tenterfield fixture for the final round.
But the side's injured players have recovered and they are fresh and ready to fire.
"All our injuries are back so we have got full-strength teams," Van Der Linde said.
"We have been training well."
Their opponents, the Barbarians, finished the season with form after overcoming the Armidale Blues 28-24 in the last round.
Coach Brad Hague said there's confidence in their camp and a desire to win, even training in Tuesday's sleet.
SEE ALSO:
For Hague's team, it will be a matter of starting well.
He believes they need to be patient and build pressure
"We have to start the game with the intensity we seem to find mid-game," he said.
"We play in patches and cannot afford to do it against Albies.
"We did that last game against them and played catch up the whole game.
Advertisement
"You can't give a team like Albies a head start so if we can bring the physicality, intensity and be consistent the whole game, it'll go along way to helping us win.
"Our discipline needs to be in check, we can't give away silly penalties or give Albies an upper hand because they will make you pay."
While Albies are youthful, it's the blend of young players and experience in the Barbarians outfit which has Hague "confident" they can go all the way to win the club's second premiership.
"At the start of the year no one gave us a chance but we finished the year in second place and really showed the doubters how good we can be," he said.
"We're a team of misfits and I think that's brought us closer as a team.
"The confidence our young blokes bring is unreal but old fellas really pull them into line when needed."
Advertisement
Like his counterpart, Hague said the coming weeks will bring "a new competition."
The Baa Baas will also be close to full-strength and welcome back co-captain Taylor Adams.
"Injury-wise if your team isn't carrying a few niggles at this time of the year you're really lucky," Hague said.
"We were able to get a club hero back, in Dom Bower, for a few games but he sustained an old man's injury while scoring the winning try last week.
"Hopefully we can get him back in the coming weeks."
Major semi-finals - Saturday, August 27 at Moran Oval Armidale
Advertisement
3pm 1st grade - Albies V Barbarians
1.45 pm Women's 10's - Barbarians V Albies
12.10pm 2nd grade - Albies V Glen Innes
10.40am 3rd grade - Albies V Tenterfield
Minor semi-finals - Sunday, August 28 at Alcatraz Rugby Park Armidale
3pm 1st grade - Armidale Blues V Robb
Advertisement
1.45 pm Women's 10's Tamworth V Glen Innes
12.10pm 2nd grade - Tamworth V Robb
10.40am 3rd grade - Armidale Blues V Barbarians
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.