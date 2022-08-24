Constructed from shipping containers, on a block of land adjacent to the Tenterfield Rural Fire Service, a new youth hub is part of an outreach program for local young people who are doing it tough.
It is being delivered by Armidale's youth Not-For-Profit BackTrack.
With 16 years' experience of engaging vulnerable kids, BackTrack expanded their operation to Tenterfield in late 2021.
This was in response to extensive community demand for an alternative pathway for young people who were disengaged from mainstream education, training and employment.
Founder and chief executive officer Bernie Shakeshaft has previosly described the BackTrack mission as: "Keeping the kids alive, out of prison, and helping them chase their hopes and dreams."
Since its inception in 2006, the BackTrack program has worked with at-risk teens who have been kicked out of the education system, or are on the path to prison, or generally both.
The program boasts an 87 per cent success rate of participants gaining either full-time employment or training and education, while juvenile crime rates in Armidale dropped at least 50 per cent.
When it expanded to Tenterfield it was supported by a network of philanthropic, corporate and government partners,
BackTrack recruited Tenterfield-based youth workers and hit the ground running with a range of voluntary, skill-based activities.
Focused on contributing to ongoing social and economic recovery following the 2019-20 bushfires, these activities have included tree planting for Tenterfield Shire Council, mowing and asset maintenance for Homes North Community Housing, fencing with BlazeAid, habitat rehabilitation with OzFish and landscaping for Drake Village Women's Shed.
State Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, visited Tenterfield's brand new youth hub on Tuesday.
She said the establishment of the hub was a welcome addition to the local community.
"I'm excited to see this program gain traction in Tenterfield," Ms Saffin said.
"BackTrack are offering young people an alternative pathway into the workforce and an opportunity to build skills and experience, while also giving back to the local community.
"Having a space where young people can connect with each other, participate in training and access support is so important, especially following a disaster event like the 2019-20 bushfires."
Ahead of the hub's official launch on September 15, Ms Saffin met with Tenterfield local and BackTrack youth worker, Josh Moylan, to see the new facilities and hear the stories of young people who are coming through the program.
BackTrack Chief Operations Officer, Marcus Watson, said a collaborative approach had been key to building momentum.
"We knew that there was demand for a program like ours in Tenterfield and that we could fast-track its establishment by bringing multiple partners around the table," he said.
"We were able to activate philanthropic and government funding.
"This enabled us to recruit and train some fantastic Tenterfield youth workers, get young people registered into our program and deliver accredited training, work experience and wraparound youth work support for these kids who were otherwise out of options," he said.
