HOUSE OF THE WEEK
21 Ailsa Crescent, Armidale
5 beds 2 baths 2 cars
PRICE: $1,180,000 - $1,290,000
Grand in size and appearance, you'll fall instantly in love with this stunning 519sqm home on a 1.64 acre allotment.
Set against the backdrop of sweeping south Armidale views, this sprawling single level sanctuary showcases large-scale modern living at its finest.
Herringbone patterned floors and high ceilings enhance the charm of the spacious and sunny kitchen, living and dining zone - a perfect place to relax or host guests.
Alternatively, the sundrenched alfresco offers an enticing area to unwind or entertain. Overlooking virgin bushland to the rear, it's a scenic setting which can be further embellished with native gardens.
Peace and privacy prevail for parents, with the impeccable master suite (featuring a sophisticated ensuite with large dual shower) and fifth bedroom/office, tucked away from the remaining three rooms.
These, along with a modern bathroom and rumpus room, await in a second wing, giving a nice sense of separation to the clever floorplan. The outdoors is also nicely zoned, with a private fenced yard to the east of the home.
Situated a two minute drive to Ben Venue Public School and five minutes to the CBD, it's also close to transport, playing fields and shops. It's the best of both worlds - beautiful views and private rural setting, without compromising on proximity to conveniences.
Agency: Laing + Simmons
Agent: Lachie Sewell
Contact: 0421 448 991
