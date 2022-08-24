NIGHT OWLS and early risers were greeted by winter wonderlands as the higher areas of the region shivered through flurries of snow overnight.
Locals reported flakes falling - and settling - in Guyra, Hanging Rock, Black Mountain and even briefly in Armidale.
Snow was still covering the ground between Guyra and Armidale and up at Hanging Rock, near Nundle early on Wednesday morning.
Barrington Tops also saw a blanketing of the white stuff.
The weather bureau recorded freezing temperatures across the board as a cold front swept into the region.
Armidale reached a low of -7 degrees about 2am on Wednesday and Glen Innes dipped to -7.3 degrees about 3am.
Tamworth didn't dip below 2 degrees overnight but as storm clouds moved in on Tuesday afternoon, the temperature dropped by about 11 degrees in the space of an hour-and-a-half.
The mercury plummeted from 18.1 degrees at 3:15pm to 7 degrees about 4:45pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is not forecasting any more snow locally in the next couple of days at this stage.
