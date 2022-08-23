Inventors: the University of New England wants you.
The university's Smart Region Incubator, is in the early planning stages of Power 2 X, an innovation challenge for the renewable energy industry.
Academic connector Esther Pronker said the university already holds challenges for agricultural technology.
The Agmentation challenge has already proven a success, she said.
"I'm basing the Power 2 X on an event we hold, it's called Agmentation, which is focused on ag tech," she said.
"We're going to do the same format just a different theme.
"Participants of the Agmentation actually are now with us developing their business. They were inspired by Agmentation. They are now with us as startups."
The X in Power 2 X stands for the peripheral start-up and entrepreneurial solutions that can benefit from the REZ.
The event is still in its early stages and organisers have yet to nail down specific problem statements.
But Ms Pronker said they were looking for all sorts of answers to problems posed by the energy sector.
"It can be a high tech solution but it could also be very basic like a lifestyle solution. 'How do I deal with energy in my own home,'" she said.
"Or making a plan to give everybody solar panels, to 'I'm going to build the next windmill version 2.0.' It can range from any type of solution."
Ms Pronker said the university was motivated to do the challenge by a desire to better educate people about the renewable energy zone, the region's biggest source of new investment.
The SRI also plans to organise bus tours around the region to various energy projects in the new year.
"We are living in an amazing time where there's so much investment going and this whole region is going to be renewable energy self sufficient, and it's happening in your own backyard," she said.
"So we want everyone to be able to participate - and that is going to be the challenge."
Winners will be awarded a cash prize to develop their business model further.
The competition will run in early 2023.
The incubator held the 12-hour hackathon Agmentation earlier in 2022.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
