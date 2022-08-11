Armidale has a strong history with cycling events and Australian Championships and now local Pat Ferris is the latest to pull on the green and gold winning jersey.
Ferris took on the Australian National Gravel Championships on July 31 which saw him tackle the 110 kilometre course Noosa Hinterland.
Advertisement
It was a challenging event with sealed and gravel roads as well as parts where riders were required to dismount and travel on foot.
At the end of the ride, Ferris found himself atop the podium in in the Masters 40 to 49 years category, finishing four minutes in front of the second-placed competitor.
The Armidale local is a regular at cycling events and competes across road, mountain bike and gravel events.
He is also a member of the Armidale Cycling Club.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.