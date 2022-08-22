No. 1 Oval will be the scene of a veritable feast for AFL fans this Saturday.
Starting from 10.30am, the women's game between the Tamworth Swans and Tamworth Kangaroos will get the day underway.
That will be followed by the second women's game between the Gunnedah Bulldogs and Inverell Saints from 12.30pm.
The first men's semi-final between the Tamworth Swans and Inverell Saints will follow at 2.40pm, with the last game featuring the Kangaroos men and New England Nomads will close out the day from 5pm.
The winner of the men's 2nd semi-final between the Swans and Inverell will progress directly through to the grand final and win hosting rights for their club on the day.
The final game this Saturday, between the Kangaroos and Nomads, will be played under lights.
