When dealing with increasing cost of living, some take a stand

Cost of living is a hot topic at the moment.
Over the past year, the cost of living has increased between 4.6 and 5.2 per cent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicated in its latest data released earlier this month.
For household budgets, the data showed food and transport were the biggest price rises.
The price of food was affected by the increase in transport costs, as well as flooding in some parts of the country and supply chain disruptions.
Transport was affected by an increase in the cost of oil, caused by the war in Ukraine and global sanctions on Russian oil.
On top of that came interest rate rises, increasing the cost of mortgages and rents, implemented by the Reserve Bank to slow spending and halt inflation.
But it is not just individuals and families trying to balance the budget as prices increase.
Businesses face the same pressures, which in turn drive up some of their prices.
We have also seen local councils apply to increase this year's rates above the modest rate pegging level.
One New England council that did not lift rates higher this year was Tenterfield, but in a story we published on the weekend, we saw how residents there are concerned about how they will fare next year, and the one after, with the council facing a shortfall of close to $4 million.
Residents have formed a group that they hope will encourage the council to seek alternative ways to balance the books instead of increasing their rates.
The stated mission of the group, called 'Our Shire Our Council Initiative' (OSOCI), is to see the council achieve a balanced budget by controlling spending, reducing debt and capping rates, fees and charges to the CPI.
The council in Tenterfield is considering asset sales and other ways to raise its revenue, they told the Express.
It is also lobbying to have some roads they have to manage returned to state government as well as increase unrestricted grants money from both state and federal governments.
But it appears, rates will definitely be going up.
It is not alone. Armidale Regional Council increased rates by 2.5 per cent for the 2022-23 financial year, and nearly every New England council saw a similar increase.
It is an issue that we will continue to monitor.
Meanwhile, the Express sat down with UNE's Acting Vice-Chancellor Simon Evans in recent days to hear more about the man who has stepped into the role. I hope you'll agree it's definitely worthwhile reading.
Professor Evans only moved to the region earlier this year, having spent most of his life in our capital cities, and he described it as a wonderfully enriching environment in which to work and to make a contribution.
We couldn't agree more. Thanks for reading.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
