John Mills was born in Armidale in 1936 and went on to become one of Australia's longest serving pharmacists.
He has been remembered fondly in his hometown following his death last month aged 86.
Advertisement
While Mr Mills' time in Armidale ended when he left as a young man to study pharmacy at Sydney University, he never forgot where he came from.
READ MORE:
He was a much-loved son of George and Dora Mills, brother and brother-in-law to Richard Margaret, and caring nephew, cousin and uncle to all the Mills family in Armidale.
He was part of Armidale High School's class of 1952, and before leaving the New England region to study in Sydney, he had started his career at DDH Fayle's Pharmacy in Armidale.
He went on to work overseas - in the UK and PNG - before returning and settling on the Mid North Coast where he married and started a family in the 1980s.
Mr Mills had met his wife Donna there, and they welcomed a son, Daniel, in 1987.
Meanwhile he established John Mills Pharmacy in Nambucca Heads,cf which he operated for two decades.
After selling the business he worked as a locum pharmacist around the Mid North Coast, and continued working until last year, when he retired, aged 85, after more than 60 years in the pharmaceutical industry.
Mr Mills also dedicated a lot of his time to helping the community through volunteer roles, including with Lions, which would award him life membership. He served in both the Valla and Nambucca Heads Club over 40 years of service.
For 26 years Mr Mills was chairman of Nambucca's Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal, and he was part of their volunteers during the annual doorknock collection for most of those years too.
He also served on the Macksville Hospital Board for 12 years, including six as chairman, and was a proud member of the Newee Creek Brigade for 10 years.
In 2020 Mr Mills received the news that he had been nominated for the Medal of the Order of Australia for his volunteer work.
He had first ventured into volunteerism in the midst of running the bustling pharmacy and when he sold the pharmacy, it afforded him the chance to fill his time with more service to the community, including as a runner for Meals On Wheels, which he continued until 2018.
Despite his dedication to the coastal community, throughout his 86 years he never forgot where he grew up.
Mr Mills kept in regular contact with his family, all his friends and classmates from Armidale with regular phone calls and visits.
His brother Richard said one special visit happened only two weeks before he died.
Advertisement
"Our daughter came down and drove Margaret and I to meet John in Dorrigo for lunch.
"That was only two weeks before he died. How blessed are we to have this time with him."
Richard said John will be sadly missed by all those people who have known him from his school days till now.
"Even though he will be deeply missed by myself and my family he was a good mate to all who knew him," he said.
John Mills passed away at his home on July 13.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.