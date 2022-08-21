The Armidale Express
Vale John Mills, one of Australia's longest serving pharmacists

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
John Mills (centre) with his brother Richard (right), sister-in-law Margaret (left) and neice Melinda caught up just two weeks before he died. Picture: Supplied

John Mills was born in Armidale in 1936 and went on to become one of Australia's longest serving pharmacists.

