The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Commonwealth Bank executive tips lending, farm size to increase during good season

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 21 2022 - 5:44am, first published August 20 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian agriculture is going to continue to trend bigger and more indebted in the immediate future, with the sector in "expansion mode" during a boom season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.