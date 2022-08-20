Australian agriculture is going to continue to trend bigger and more indebted in the immediate future, with the sector in "expansion mode" during a boom season.
That's according to the Commonwealth Bank's Executive General Manager for Regional and Agribusiness Banking Paul Fowler, who visited the North West last week to travel to AgQuip.
He said the local investment in chickens would help boost the local economy.
"Animal protein is a really important part of the agricultural sector more broadly," he said.
"We are seeing a trend towards fewer larger farms. there's still absolutely a future for family farms, that we're incredibly supportive of those.
The high-ranking big bank executive spoke to the Country Leader on day one of the country's biggest agricultural field days.
"It's great that we're at AgQuip this year and we're not kicking dust, we're trying to avoid a little bit of the rain," he said.
Mr Fowler said credit across the agriculture sector has continued to grow, despite what he called a "tremendous season".
Asset finance is approaching an all-time high as farmers look to reinvest, he said.
"Overall lending to the agricultural sector is growing ..." he said.
"We're seeing a lot of farms in expansion mode. If we're thinking about asset finance and some of the underlying equipment that farms are investing in, we're seeing lending for seeders up 26 year on year. Sprayers, up 46 per cent year on year. Really tremendous step changes in the level of activity."
Mr Fowler used the Gunnedah agricultural show to announce the expansion of the bank's Agri Green Loans program after a successful trial. The loan provides funding at discounted rates to support agribusinesses to invest in environmental initiatives on their properties and reduce their net emissions.
Commonwealth Bank agri commodities strategist Tobin Gorey said the long-term global trends will tend to boost the Australian sector, with more and more people earning higher incomes and using the extra money to "eat like Westerners do".
Equally, farms will continue to consolidate smaller ones, he said.
"So there's the scale of farms everywhere around the world. And doesn't matter what, what particular part of ag you're talking about they're getting a little bit larger," he said.
The downside of consolidation is that it makes it more difficult for new farmers to buy their own property, he said, but there were many economic upsides for the county as a whole.
"That allows a lot of productivity, a lot of enhancement use of, you know, off-farm experts and so on spread over a much bigger area, but there's room for the niche there, particularly people who are servicing markets, which are just never going to be really particularly large."
If he was forced to invest in agriculture today, he'd be putting his money in property with good access to water, he said, partly for its own value, and partly because better-watered properties are more flexible.
Both bankers tipped the agriculture sector to continue to consolidate around a shrinking number of relatively larger farms.
"I think what we should be celebrating is really strong, resilient and highly productive businesses. I think that can occur both on the smaller scale and the larger scale.
"I think there's room for both small farms and large farms to operate successfully.
"We position ourselves to be the bank for all Australians. Within the agricultural team we see it as our role to support those smaller customers and those larger customers to help them achieve whatever growth ambitions may be on their radar."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
