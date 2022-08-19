The Australian cotton industry's top performers for 2022 have been announced in front of industry peers at the cotton conference at the Gold Coast.
The grower of the year was awarded to Sundown Pastoral Co, Keytah, Moree, NSW.
Sundown Pastoral Company is a family run operation, privately owned by David and Danielle Statham.
Their quest to become one of the Earth's most environmentally sustainable agricultural enterprises has meant turning traditional farming methods on their head and questioning the conventional wisdom of every stage of agricultural production.
The high achiever award went to Tipperary Station, Daly River, NT.
Tipperary Group of Stations is owned and operated through a strategic partnership between the Booloomani Corporation and Branir Pty Ltd, and manager Bruce Connolly has been instrumental in establishing a viable cotton industry in the north.
The winner of the Chris Lehmann Trust young achiever of the year was Jessica Strauch from Queensland Cotton, Goondiwindi.
Ms Strauch didn't come from a cotton background, but with the help and mentorship of her peers, jumped headfirst into the industry and has excelled in her roles.
Dr Oliver Knox from University of New England was presented with researcher of the year.
He works on projects that range from broad acre farm management to the microscopic life of soils.
To connect these scales, he has been instrumental in developing and delivering #soilyourundies to Australia as a means to assess soil health.
On winning the top award, Mrs Statham said they were grateful to be nominated among a talented group of cotton farmers and were proud to run a farming business built on sustainability and traceability.
"Fashion begins on the farm and the consumer is rewriting the rules for fashion and demanding new legislation in the supply chain," Mrs Statham said.
"They're information thirsty and the information we transfer will determine how they purchase."
She said Australian cotton had the opportunity right now to be known as the smartest and cleanest fibre in the world.
"We hope to have everyone join in the climate positive, transparent and traceable journey with us."
The judges for 2022 included the 2021 Grower of the Year winner Tony Quigley and the High Achiever of the Year Ashley Geldard, along with AgriRisk's Deidre McCallum and Bayer's Mark Dawson.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
