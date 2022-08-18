Four New England Rugby Union women will line up against Australia's best players after being named in the Country Corellas final squad.
The Barbarians' Lekah Mohena and Skye Gordon-Briggs, along with St Albert's College's Tahlia Morgan and Charlotte Goldman were named in the squad of 27 after trials in Sydney.
Advertisement
They will contest the Australian Country Championships in Adelaide from September 28 to October 4.
Corellas coach Paddy Bowen said the New England women caught his eye over a number of occasions throughout the year.
"Charlotte has been on the radar for country, she was coughed up last year so we were tracking her a little bit to see that she was developing still," he said.
"Tink [Morgan] made the wider squad last year but was a Covid casualty unfortunately so we didn't get her off the ground unfortunately.
SEE ALSO:
"The big one is Skye Gordon-Briggs.
"I wasn't familiar with her too much and I watched her play a trial against Central North in Armidale and she sparked a bit of interest and then she performed at Country Champs and then the at the trial [in Sydney].
"It always good to find those players that may have fallen through the cracks in other rep programs or didn't do their junior rugby in our system.
"[Mohena] is probably more of a backrower that can prop so that versatility was really great for us, we can take her as a backrower or a prop."
Bowen credited the New England Zone for its development.
He believes the increase of players and the programs they are putting into place for women wanting to play contact sport has played a huge role in getting these women to this level.
"New England are playing consistent week-in, week-out footy at club level," he said.
"They are not burdened by the travel and the byes and stuff that we see in other country Zones.
"I think the fact that New England got a standalone team to country champs is testament to how the comp is going and building.
"They have been in and out and a bit transient the last couple of years but now they have a regular comp, it is paying dividends for sure."
It will also be the first time the Corellas have toured with the Cockatoos men's team.
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.