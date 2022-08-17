Over two nights, audiences in Armidale were treated to a sci-fi experience on stage.
The Martians Are Coming....Back was a show that featued classic rock songs, originally recorded by artists such as David Bowie, Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Van Halen and Elton John.
As well as the music, the show incorporated images of martian invaders.
Front lady, Katy Haselwood delivered a dynamic performance as she belted out songs with explosive energy and combined with the narrations by Andrew O'Connell to bring the fantasy of H G Wells' story of War of the Worlds to life.
After playing in the city in front of a packed Playhouse Theatre three years ago, the show returned for two performances, on Friday and Saturday nights, at the TAS Hoskins Theatre.
