The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The Martians Are Coming....Back peforms at TAS Hoskins Theatre in Armidale

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2022 - 11:02am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over two nights, audiences in Armidale were treated to a sci-fi experience on stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.