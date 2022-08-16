The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Mums and bubs to get post-birth help in Armidale and Inverell

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated August 16 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mums and bubs to get post-birth help in Armidale and Inverell

New mothers will receive more support during their postpartum months with a centre in Armidale and a mobile van in Inverell.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.