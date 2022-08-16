Mums and bubs to get post-birth help in Armidale and Inverell

New mothers will receive more support during their postpartum months with a centre in Armidale and a mobile van in Inverell.
Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall are due to unveil a Tresillian 2U mobile van for Inverell at the opening of the Tresillian Centre at 94 Rusden Street at 10:15am on Tuesday.
The joint venture will combine the expertise of early parenting care network Tresillian with mental health clinicians from Gidget Foundation Australia to help parents and families after the birth of a child.
