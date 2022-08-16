The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

'Yes Minister, or the Simpsons': still no dam alternative, Barnaby believes

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is no alternative to the $1.3 billion Dungowan Dam, according to New England MP Barnaby Joyce. Picture by Peter Hardin

There is no alternative to the $1.3 billion Dungowan Dam, according to New England MP Barnaby Joyce, despite a development that rivals "Yes Minister" or the "Simpsons".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.