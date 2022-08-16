The Armidale Express
Court

Natasha Beth Darcy to be sentenced in Tamworth District Court for offering cash for lies during Mathew Dunbar murder trial

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:02am
Natasha Beth Darcy admitted to offering a friend cash for murder trial lies in a letter penned from jail. Picture supplied.

THE woman dubbed the Walcha widow, after she was convicted of murdering her sheep grazier partner, is set to front Tamworth court next month.

Local News

