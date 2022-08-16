Armidale City Westside keep defensive record intact

Open Division 1:
Demon Knights FC 0, Armidale City Westside 3;
Advertisement
East Armidale Suburbs 1, North Armidale Redmen 4;
Open Division 2:
Demon Knights FC 5, Armidale City Westside 2;
East Armidale Suburbs 1, North Armidale Redmen 6;
Guyra United 1, South Armidale United 5;
First division ladder
Place | Team | Played | Won | Drawn | Losses | Byes | For | Against | Goal differential | Points
1 Armidale City Westside 16 9 4 0 2 28 6 22 40
2 Souths Armidale United 16 7 3 3 3 26 13 13 33
3 North Armidale Redmen 16 6 3 5 2 32 17 15 27
4 East Armidale Suburbs 16 4 0 10 2 19 39 -20 18
5 Demon Knights FC 16 2 5 7 2 12 23 -11 17
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.