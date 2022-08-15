Divisions remain on New England Rail Trail

The planned New England Rail Trail has been a contentious issues for several years now.
It's been supported by residents who see the windfall it could bring in tourism dollars, and opposed by others who would prefer to see passenger trains return to the communities north of Armidale.
The Transport Administration Amendment (Rail Trails) Bill 2022 alters the Transport Administration Act 1988 to provide a streamlined process that can enable rail trails when the community wants them.
The legislation change came despite efforts by the opposition to lobby against the move.
The Express also spoke to Bicycle NSW CEO Peter McLane on Friday who welcomed the latest development.
I have no doubt there divisions will remain as the project continues, but both sides do have the best interests of the region at heart. They just differ on how the region will be best served by the rail corridor.
But the change by the government last week is not the only legaslative change receiving criticism locally.
Federally, the new government announced changes in July, which means it will no longer be mandatory for overseas trained doctors and some medical graduates to do their time in remote or rural areas before they can work in the cities.
Last week local GP Dr Rod Martin spoke to the Express about his concerns.
Health services have long been a hot topic and the last thing we want to see is less doctors coming to regional areas like ours.
Finally, congratulations are in order for the Narwan Eels, who booked their place in the Group 19 men's grand final, with a victory over the Inverell Hawks in the major semi final.
We look forward to cheering on the local side in the decider.
Thanks for reading, and remember you can get in touch with us at the Express at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Have a good week!
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
